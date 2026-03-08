Pakistan team reach Dhaka for three-match ODI series against Bangladesh

Pakistan team pictured at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) after landing in Dhaka for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on March 8, 2026. — BCB

DHAKA: The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Sunday morning for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place from March 11 to 15.

The Green Shirts will rest on Sunday before holding a training session on Monday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Prior to their departure, the Pakistan team held a two-day training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi, where players took part in batting and bowling drills during net sessions.

The opening day of the training camp featured 11 members of the Pakistan squad. Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain and Saad Masood joined the camp on the second and final day.

Meanwhile, the foreign coaching staff of the national team will join the squad directly in Dhaka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed earlier.

Pakistan last played an ODI series in November last year, when they hosted Sri Lanka and completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

The series will mark the second ODI assignment for captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. His maiden stint in charge came during a home series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Historically, Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other in 39 ODI matches. Pakistan have won 34 of those encounters, while Bangladesh have emerged victorious on five occasions.

Pakistan’s 15-member ODI squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.

Series schedule: