George Russell urges patience over new F1 regulations after Australian GP victory

Mercedes' George Russell celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, 2026. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: Mercedes driver George Russell has called for patience regarding Formula One’s sweeping new technical regulations after claiming victory here at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Leading drivers, including four-time world champion Max Verstappen and defending champion Lando Norris, have been scathing of the new hybrid engines, which place more emphasis on power management and regeneration.

Russell, who won from pole ahead of Kimi Antonelli in a Mercedes 1-2, said his rivals might feel differently had they crossed the line first at Albert Park.

"Everyone's very quick to criticise things. You need to give it a shot," Russell said.

"We’re 22 drivers. When we’ve had the best cars and we’ve been happiest, everyone moans the racing’s rubbish.

"Now drivers aren’t perfectly happy and everyone said it was an amazing race. So you can’t have it all."

Norris said the cars had gone from the "best to the worst" after qualifying on Saturday and renewed his criticism after finishing fifth in Sunday's race.

"It's a shame, it's very artificial, depending on what the power unit decides to do and randomly does at times," he said.

"You just get overtaken by five cars or you can just do nothing about it sometimes.

"There's nothing we can change about it, so there's no point in saying any more, but not for me."

Verstappen, however, said he hoped Formula One and the governing FIA would listen to the complaints and make changes.

"If it's drivers, fans, we just want the best for the sport. It's not that we are critical just to be critical," he said.

"We are critical for a reason, we want it to be Formula One you know, proper Formula One on steroids. Today, of course, again, that was not the case."