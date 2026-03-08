UFC 326: Charles Oliveira dominates Max Holloway to claim BMF title

An undated picture of Charles Oliveira. — Instagram/ charlesdobronxs

LAS VEGAS: Charles Oliveira produced a commanding performance to defeat Max Holloway by unanimous decision and capture the symbolic BMF title at UFC 326 here at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

The Brazilian controlled the lightweight main event from start to finish, repeatedly taking Holloway to the ground and neutralising the defending champion’s striking threat with relentless grappling.

Oliveira secured an early takedown in the opening round and spent long stretches searching for submissions, although Holloway defended resolutely.

The pattern continued throughout the fight as Oliveira dictated the pace, piling up control time while limiting the American’s opportunities to mount any meaningful offence.

Holloway, who holds the record for the most significant strikes in UFC history, struggled to find rhythm on the feet as Oliveira marched forward and secured multiple takedowns. As the bout progressed, the Hawaiian appeared increasingly frustrated while his corner urged him to keep the fight standing.

In the final seconds, the two briefly traded punches on the feet in a nod to Holloway’s trademark point-down gesture, but Oliveira remained confident of victory after dominating the contest.

Reflecting on his triumph, Oliveira mentioned that he and Max Holloway show respect and let their performances speak instead of engaging in trash talk.

"I respect you so much, we're different to other people," Oliveira told Holloway after being crowned champion.

"These dudes come here and talk a lot, we come here and do a lot of beautiful things for our family and this sport. There are two BMFs who are Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway."

The win adds the BMF belt to the lightweight world title Oliveira previously captured in 2021.