Liverpool secure Ryan Gravenberch on long-term deal

An undated picture of Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. — Instagram/ liverpoolfc

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has committed his future to the club, signing a long-term contract at Anfield, the Premier League side confirmed on Saturday.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 and played a key role in Arne Slot’s squad as Liverpool clinched the Premier League title last season.

According to international media reports, Gravenberch has agreed a six-year deal, keeping him at the club until the conclusion of the 2031–32 campaign.

Although the Netherlands international has found it challenging to consistently match the high standards he set during his debut season, Liverpool remains confident that the best years of his career are still ahead.

Gravenberch is among several pivotal Reds players that the club are eager to secure with new contracts. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing with fellow midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, as Liverpool aim to retain the core of their title-winning squad.

The signing underlines the club’s ambition to build for sustained success, while providing Gravenberch with a platform to develop further and establish himself as a mainstay in Liverpool’s midfield for years to come.

Gravenberch expressed his happiness and pride at extending his contract, emphasising trust from the club and comfort for his family.

"I feel really, really good. I was really proud to extend my contract at such a big club. So, I'm really happy that I can stay for many more years," Gravenberch said.

"I felt directly the trust from the club, also from the manager. The decision for me was easy to make. My family is also happy here.

"We are now here almost three years, so I know everything already. I'm happy that I'm here."