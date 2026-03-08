MLS: Lionel Messi scores 899th goal as Inter Miami edge DC United

An undated picture of Lionel Messi. — Instagram/ leomessi

BALTIMORE: Lionel Messi scored his 899th career goal as Inter Miami CF secured a 2–1 victory over DC United in front of more than 70,000 spectators in Major League Soccer competition here at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Miami took control early and built a two-goal lead before holding off a late fightback from the hosts. Rodrigo De Paul opened the scoring in the 17th minute, finishing a flowing move with a curling right-footed strike into the top corner.

The goal came after a defensive error from Lucas Bartlett allowed German Berterame to recover possession and start the move, with Telasco Segovia providing the final pass.

Miami doubled its advantage in the 27th minute when Messi produced a moment of trademark brilliance. The Argentine forward collected a pass from Mateo Silvetti and delicately chipped the ball over advancing goalkeeper Sean Johnson from the left side of the penalty area.

It was Messi’s first away appearance against DC United since joining Miami in 2023, having previously missed trips to Washington through injury. The strike also moved him to 899 goals across his career with the Argentina national team and club spells at FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

DC United pushed forward after the interval and finally reduced the deficit in the 75th minute when Tai Baribo tapped home after goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair parried an effort from Jackson Hopkins.

Despite winning eight corners to Miami’s one, the hosts struggled to create clear chances. The result leaves Inter Miami with six points from three matches, while DC United suffered its second consecutive defeat.