La Liga: Lamine Yamal’s wonder strike sends Barcelona four points clear

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal against Athletic Bilbao against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on March 7, 2026. — Reuters

BILBAO: FC Barcelona moved four points clear at the top of La Liga after a brilliant second-half goal from Lamine Yamal secured a hard-fought 1–0 victory away to Athletic Bilbao here at San Mames Stadium on Saturday.

The reigning champions travelled to Bilbao still reeling from their Spanish Cup semi-final exit to Atletico Madrid earlier in the week, and with a crucial Champions League last-16 clash against Newcastle United looming.

Coach Hansi Flick rotated his squad, but his side struggled to find rhythm in a disjointed first half.

Athletic produced the better chances during the opening period at the famous San Mames Stadium, yet Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia delivered an outstanding display.

The in-form shot-stopper made several impressive saves to deny the hosts and keep the contest level at the break.

Flick introduced Raphinha, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski midway through the second half, and the substitutions quickly changed the tempo.

Barcelona eventually broke the deadlock in the 68th minute when Pedri slipped a precise pass into the area for Yamal.

The 18-year-old winger cut inside from the right and curled a superb left-footed effort into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Unai Simon with no chance.

The victory lifts Barcelona to 67 points from 27 matches, ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who edged Celta Vigo 2–1 on Friday. Athletic remain ninth on 35 points.

Pedri admitted the team were fatigued but satisfied with the result, stressing that the hard-earned win at one of Spain’s toughest venues keeps Barcelona firmly on course in the title race.