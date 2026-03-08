Manchester City's comeback sends City into FA Cup quarter-finals against Newcastle United

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush celebrates scoring their third goal against Newcastle United in FA Cup on March 7, 2026. — Reuters

NEWCASTLE: Manchester City staged an impressive comeback to defeat Newcastle United 3–1 on Saturday, securing a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals for the eighth consecutive season.

Newcastle started brightly at St James’ Park and took the lead in the 18th minute when Harvey Barnes raced onto a through ball before calmly finishing into the far corner.

However, the visitors gradually asserted control and levelled before half-time through Savinho. The Brazilian benefited from a fortunate bounce after Jeremy Doku’s pass rolled behind the defence and struck Savinho’s leg before trickling into the net in the 39th minute.

City turned the match in their favour shortly after the restart. Omar Marmoush scored the first of his two goals in the 47th minute, finishing confidently after Matheus Nunes delivered a low cross across the goal.

The Egyptian forward struck again in the 65th minute, meeting another Nunes delivery and firing a powerful effort into the net to seal the victory.

Manager Pep Guardiola praised his side’s display, describing it as one of their best performances at the ground during his time in charge.

The City remain in pursuit of a remarkable quadruple, competing for honours in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, EFL Cup, and FA Cup this season.

Guardiola made ten changes from the side that drew with Nottingham Forest earlier in the week, while leading scorer Erling Haaland was rested ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitted his team struggled to maintain their intensity as the match progressed, acknowledging that City’s quality ultimately proved decisive.