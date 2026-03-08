Quinton de Kock, David Miller criticise ICC over 'unfair' travel delays following World Cup exit

David Miller and Quinton de Kock of South Africa pose for a photo in the dressing room after the team's victory in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup2024 Semi-Final match against Afghanistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on June 26, 2024 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. - AFP

Star South African batters Quinton de Kock and David Miller have launched a scathing attack on the International Cricket Council (ICC) over what they perceive as unequal treatment regarding travel arrangements following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Frustration is boiling over for the cricketers stranded in India. Following their respective eliminations from the tournament, the South African and West Indian squads remain stuck in the country due to ongoing international airspace restrictions.

While the Proteas were knocked out in the semifinals on March 4 and the West Indies exited earlier during the Super 8 stage on March 1, the England team—eliminated on March 5—is reportedly set to depart imminently.

According to reports, a special chartered flight arranged by the ICC will transport the England contingent from Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The governing body has assured that the South African and West Indian teams will receive similar assistance, but they are still awaiting confirmation regarding their departure schedule.

It is understood that both squads are currently based in Kolkata and may travel together on a flight expected to depart as early as Sunday, with a likely stop in Johannesburg before the West Indies players continue to Antigua.

The delay in communication prompted a sharp response from de Kock. Taking to his Instagram stories, the wicketkeeper-batter expressed his displeasure at the speed with which England's travel was resolved.

"Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow?" de Kock wrote. "@westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others."

His teammate David Miller echoed the sentiment, venting his frustration in the comments section of a social media post.

"Funny that England gets eliminated after WI & SA and gets on a charter back home tonight. While WI & SA still wait for answers in Kolkata," Miller remarked.

The comments caught the attention of West Indies head coach Darren Sammy. The two-time T20 World Cup-winning former captain lent his support to Miller’s grievance, responding with a pointed call for amplification: "@davidmillersa12 a lil louder for those in the back to hear please sir."

The situation has also drawn commentary from former England captain Michael Vaughan, who weighed in on the disparity.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan suggested that influence within the sport's administration should not dictate logistical support.

"So England got knocked out on Thurs, get a charter home today... West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata... SA in the same position... That's where the power is all wrong..." Vaughan posted. "All teams in this situation should be treated the same... just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn't count... #JustSaying."

So England got knocked out on Thurs get a charter home today .. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata .. SA in the same position .. That’s where the power is all wrong .. All teams in this situation should be treated the same .. just because you are more… — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 7, 2026



