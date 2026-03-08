Karachi Whites beat Faisalabad in second match of National T20 Cup 2026

Karachi Region Whites batter Khawaja Nafay (first from right) shakes hands with a Faisalabad player after winning the second match of the National T20 Cup 2026 at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on 7 March 2026. – PCB

PESHAWAR: Karachi Whites defeated Faisalabad by eight wickets in their campaign-opening match of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2026 on Saturday at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Faisalabad posted 171-7 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of an exceptional batting display by Muhammad Awais Zafar.

The side got off to a decent start as openers Muhammad Faizan and Awais Zafar set the tone with a solid partnership, helping the team accumulate runs early in the innings.

However, the 34-run stand was broken when Faizan was dismissed by Saim Ayub after playing a fiery knock of 30 off 13 deliveries, which included four boundaries and two sixes.

Faisalabad then lost two wickets in the fourth over. Attiq ur Rehman departed for five off seven deliveries, caught off Muhammad Hamza after hitting a boundary, while Asim Ali Nasir was run out for a first-ball duck, leaving the side reeling at 39-3 in four overs.

Mubasir Khan became the fourth wicket to fall as he failed to make an impact and was dismissed cheaply for seven off 13 balls by Saim Ayub.

Awais Zafar and Irfan Khan Niazi then stitched together a crucial partnership to stabilise the innings. The duo added valuable runs, guiding the team past the 100-run mark with a 70-run stand.

The partnership was eventually broken by Muhammad Umar, who removed Irfan Khan after he scored 36 off 23 deliveries, including four boundaries, reducing Faisalabad to 127-5 in 15.2 overs.

Awais continued to anchor the innings in fine form, leading from the front and bringing up a well-deserved half-century.

Faisalabad lost two more wickets towards the end as Saqib Khan dismissed Asif Ali for three off five deliveries, while Ahmed Safi Abdullah fell to Muhammad Umar for two.

The innings concluded with Awais Zafar remaining unbeaten on 81 off 52 deliveries, striking seven fours and three sixes.

For Karachi Whites, Saim Ayub and Muhammad Umar were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets each, while Muhammad Hamza and Saqib Khan claimed one wicket apiece.

In response, Karachi Whites comfortably chased down the target, reaching 172-2 in 17.1 overs thanks to match-winning knocks from Abdullah Fazal and Khawaja Nafay.

Fazal led the batting effort with an unbeaten 76 off 51 deliveries, smashing three fours and five sixes. Nafay provided strong support with a blistering 48 off just 20 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

Saim Ayub also chipped in with 33 off 25 deliveries, hitting three fours and a six before being dismissed by Zeeshan, while Saud Shakeel scored six before falling to Zaman Khan.