England clinch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers title with victory over Pakistan

England players celebrate after scoring a goal during the final of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Pakistan at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium in Ismailia on March 7, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

ISMAILIA: England defeated spirited Pakistan 4-1 in the final of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers here on Saturday at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium.

The final began at a ferocious pace, with both sides eager to assert dominance in the opening quarter.

While each team earned penalty corner opportunities, resolute defending ensured the scoresheet remained untouched, leaving the match goalless after the first 15 minutes.

England broke the deadlock in the 18th minute of the second quarter. Henry Croft kept his composure under pressure to slot home, giving his side a slender 1-0 lead going into the half-time break.

Pakistan were awarded another penalty corner early in the third quarter but failed to convert. England capitalised on this missed chance, turning the screw with two goals in quick succession.

Samuel Hooper emerged as the key protagonist, firing home in the 35th and 40th minutes to put England firmly in control at 3-0.

The Green Shirts refused to relent and finally got on the scoresheet in the 42nd minute. Rana Waleed produced a vital finish to reduce the deficit, injecting fresh energy into the contest.

However, the Three Lions maintained their two-goal cushion, taking a 3-1 advantage into the final quarter.

England continued to press in the closing stages and added a fourth goal through Ben Fox in the 47th minute.

Despite Pakistan’s efforts to mount a comeback, the English side managed the game effectively, securing a 4-1 victory and lifting the tournament trophy.

For Pakistan, the final marked the end of a remarkable qualifying campaign.

Having secured their place at the Hockey World Cup for the first time since 2022, the side remained unbeaten in the group stage.

Their journey included a narrow 5-4 win over China, highlighted by a brace from Rana Waheed, a dominant 5-3 victory against Malaysia and a resounding 4-2 triumph over Austria, in which Abu Mahmood scored twice.

They sealed their World Cup berth with a gripping 4-3 semi-final win over Japan on Friday.