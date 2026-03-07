Sutherland's ton strengthens Australia's command on one-off Test against India

Australia's Annabel Sutherland celebrates scoring a century during the second day of their one-off Test against India at the WACA Ground in Perth on March 7, 2026. — Cricket Australia

PERTH: Annabel Sutherland backed his four-wicket haul with a century on the second day to further strengthen Australia's command on the one-off Test against India here at the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground on Saturday.

At the stumps on day two, the touring side were 105/6 in the second innings, trailing by a further 20 runs, with top-order batter Pratika Rawal and Sneh Rana at the crease.

The pulsating second day of the one-off Test got underway, with the home side resuming their first innings from 96/3 in response to India's 198 all out.

Australia's overnight pair of Ellyse Perry and Sutherland stretched their fourth-wicket partnership to 130, which Deepti Sharma broke late in the first session by dismissing the former.

Perry made an anchoring 76 off 116 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and a six.

Sutherland, on the other hand, was then involved in brief partnerships with Ben Mooney (19) and Tahlia McGrath (13) until eventually falling victim to Sharma in the second session.

The all-rounder remained the top-scorer for the home side with a monumental 129 off 171 deliveries, studded with 17 fours.

Following her departure, lower-order batters Alana King (21) and Lucy Hamilton (23) added valuable runs down the order as Australia finished at 323 all out in 90.4 overs.

Debutant Sayali Satghare was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking four wickets for 50 runs in 18.4 overs, followed by Kranti Gaud and Sharma with two each, while Sneh Rana and Shafali Verma made one scalp apiece.

Trailing by 125 runs, India's batting unit struggled against the ruthless Australian bowling attack in the second innings, but top-order batter Rawal's grit kept the visitors in the hunt.

Rawal remained the top-scorer for the touring side with an unbeaten 43 off 84 deliveries, and will resume India's second innings on the penultimate day with bowling all-rounder Rana, who had made 14 not out from 17 deliveries.

Hamilton spearheaded Australia's bowling charge in the second innings as she has taken three wickets for 32 runs in her eight overs, followed by Sutherland with two, while Darcie Brown has claimed one.