South Africa make one change to squad for New Zealand T20Is

JOHANNESBURG: All-rounder Eathan Bosch has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match away series against New Zealand due to an injury, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Saturday.

Bosch, who has represented the Proteas in one ODI, suffered a hamstring injury, which denied his potential T20I debut in the upcoming series, slated to run from March 15 to 25.

The 27-year-old has been replaced by fellow all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in South Africa's squad, the CSA added.

The CSA further confirmed that the squad will depart for New Zealand on Sunday, while their remaining members and support staff, currently stranded in India due to the closure of the region's airspace, will also head to the country on the same day, with their travel arrangements currently being finalised in consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"The team will depart for New Zealand from OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday, 8 March, while members of the squad and management currently in Kolkata will travel directly to New Zealand on the same day," said the CSA.

"Travel arrangements for the T20 World Cup squad members returning to South Africa are currently being finalised in consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Further details will be communicated in due course."

South Africa's updated squad for T20I series against New Zealand:

Keshav Maharaj (c), Ottneil Baartman, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen and Jason Smith.