Lahore Whites ease past Peshawar in National T20 Cup 2026 opener

Lahore Whites' Farhan Yousaf plays a shot during their National T20 Cup match against Peshawar at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 7, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Half-centuries from Muhammad Akhlaq and Farhan Yousaf led Lahore Whites to a comfortable six-wicket victory over home side Peshawar in the opening match of the National T20 Cup 2026 here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Peshawar captain Iftikhar Ahmed's decision to bat first backfired as the home side could accumulate 167/9 in their 20 overs despite Yasir Khan's blistering half-century at the top of the order.

Yasir made a blazing 65 off 37 deliveries with the help of five sixes and four fours, with fellow opener Abuzar Tariq and middle-order batter Waqar Ahmed making notable contributions, scoring 26 and 28, respectively.

Besides them, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris (12) and all-rounder Nabi Gul (16 not out) could amass double figures against a disciplined Lahore Whites' bowling attack, led by Aamir Jamal, who picked up three wickets for 40 runs in his four overs.

Jamal was supported by Mohammad Ramiz Jnr, who returned economical bowling figures of 2/24, while Naseem Shah and Ubaid Shah chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Lahore Whites made a light work of the 168-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just four wickets and 18 balls to spare, courtesy of a match-defining 80-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Farhan and Akhlaq.

Lahore Whites had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they had been reduced to 48/3 as Mohammad Faiq (zero), Imran Dogar (one) and Tayyab Tahir (17) perished cheaply.

Following the early stutter, Farhan joined Akhlaq in the middle, and the duo turned the game on its head by putting together 80 runs for the fourth wicket.

Usman Tariq eventually broke the threatening partnership by dismissing the right-handed opener, who made an anchoring 58 off 46 deliveries, smashing eight fours and a six.

Farhan, on the other hand, stood firm and steered Lahore Whites over the line, alongside Mohammad Mohsin, who contributed with an unbeaten 17 off nine deliveries.

The U19 captain remained the top-scorer for Lahore Whites with an unbeaten 61 off just 31 deliveries, studded with five fours and four sixes, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Mohammad Nawaz was the standout bowler for Peshawar, taking two wickets for 40 runs in his four overs, while Mohammad Imran Jnr and Usman could bag one apiece.

The six-wicket victory helped Lahore Whites clinch the top spot in the Group A standings of the National T20 Cup 2026 with two points in one game, while home side, Peshawar, succumbed to the bottom.