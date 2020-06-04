Shoaib Akhtar confirms receiving 'incomprehensible' notice from FIA

Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar. PC: YT/Shoaib Akhtar

Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday confirmed on his Twitter account that he has received an "incomprehensible and ambiguous" notice from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Akhtar, who a day earlier had denied receiving any notice, vented over the micro-blogging site and promised a response.

"Just received an absolutely vague, incomprehensible, imprecise and ambiguous notice from FIA, Lahore. Will issue my response after due consultation with my lawyer," the post read.

Akhtar has been summoned by the investigation agency in connection with the complaint against him filed by Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi following their infamous spat.

In April, Akhtar and Rizvi had clashed after the former, in a YouTube rant, had accused the latter of deliberately pitting PCB against players in order to profit off of their wrangles.

As per sources within the investigation agency, has been ordered to pay them a visit on Friday at 11 in the morning.

Another thing to note is that Akhtar, an avid poster on YouTube, has published no new content since the aforesaid video.

