Tom Aspinall reacts to rumours of Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones

This collage of photos shows Tom Aspinall (left) and Alex Pereira. — Instagram

Tom Aspinall has shared his thoughts on a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones at the UFC White House card.

Pereira is considered one of the best fighters currently in the UFC circuit. After becoming the champion in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, he has decided to move up and conquer the heavyweight division as well.

During a recent live stream, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Pereira has vacated his light heavyweight title, and Jiri Prochazka will take on Carlos Ulberg now at the main event of UFC 327 for the gold.

Pereira knocked out Magomed Ankalaev in the first round to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 320 on October 04, 2025.

The victory was an impressive one for the Brazilian as he avenged his title loss at UFC 313 to Ankalaev.

After defeating Magomed, Alex Pereira called out Jones and expressed his desire to move up to the heavyweight division, and many believe the two greats might be up against each other at the White House card in June.

During a recent interview, Tom Aspinall shared his thoughts on Pereira rumouredly facing Jones.

"Alex Pereira is a generational talent, I think he’s one of the best fighters the UFC has ever seen. I think it’s fantastic, and it’s a very interesting fight. Everybody who is a UFC fan will be tuning in," Aspinall said.

Jones, who retired in June 2025, reversed his decision in July to fight at UFC White House, which is part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary on Donald Trump's birthday in June 2026.