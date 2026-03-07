Taylor Decker requests release, ending decade-long Detroit Lions career

An undated picture of Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker. — Reuters

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker, the franchise’s longest-serving player, has requested his release from the team.

Decker announced the decision on social media on Friday, just over a week after indicating his intention to return for an 11th NFL season.

Lions’ long-time left tackle Decker mentioned that he’s ending his decade-long tenure with the team after failing to reach a new agreement.

“Things change,” Decker wrote on Instagram. “145 games started, three playoff appearances, two division titles, a decade carrying the shield. I fully intended to do it once again, but my time as a Lion is coming to an end.

“In the weeks since notifying the team of my return, there have been numerous discussions, many of which were a surprise to me, and we could not find common ground. Therefore, I decided to request my release.”

On 24 February, Decker had posted a picture of himself running onto the field, captioned: “‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?' And I said, ‘Here am I; SEND ME!' #Year11”

Selected 16th overall from Ohio State in the 2016 NFL Draft, Decker started all 140 regular-season games he played with Detroit, along with five playoff contests.

The 32-year-old earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024 and revealed that he had battled a shoulder injury last season, which limited him in practice and led him to seriously consider retirement.