Tom Aspinal reveals reason for joining Eddie Hearn’s agency

An undated photo of Tom Aspinal (right) and Eddie Hearn. — Screengrab/X

Tom Aspinal has revealed the reason for joining Eddie Hearn’s newly launched talent agency.

The 32-year-old Englishman, renowned for his explosive boxing skills in the UFC heavyweight division, boasts an impressive record with seven of his eight victories ending in the first round.

After he joined Hearn’s agency, the MMA community was worried about his UFC contract, as Eddie also runs a boxing promotion, Matchroom.

However, Aspinall’s deal with Hearn is a commercial and advisory agreement rather than a promotional one, as the fighter remains contracted to the UFC.

After the news surfaced on Thursday, it dominated sports media coverage, and Aspinall does not doubt that more MMA fighters will join him at the agency.

Tom Aspinall said that he joined the talent agency because it would benefit him commercially.

“I needed a more powerful voice in my corner to grow commercially inside and outside the Octagon,” Aspinall said, speaking to the media today.

“I am delighted to be working with Matchroom Talent Agency. I hope other MMA fighters look at this and see the money I’m going to make, to be a trailblazer for them.”

Eddie Hearn is also happy to have the UFC heavyweight champion alongside him and is determined to help him and accelerate his future to even greater heights.

“Tom Aspinall needs to be recognised for the revenue he drives,” said Hearn.

“Tom is the elite of the elite. The baddest man on the planet in MMA. The Undisputed Heavyweight Champion – and we are thrilled to be in his corner as the first of many marquee signings for our new Matchroom Talent Agency.

“Since the news broke yesterday of the formation of Matchroom Talent Agency, we have been inundated with enquiries from many high-profile athletes in Sport & Entertainment, so watch this space on who we sign up next.”