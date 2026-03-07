Arman Tsarukyan predicts Charles Oliveira vs Max Holloway

An undated photo of UFC lightweight fighter Arman Tsarukyan. — Screengrab/YouTube

Arman Tsarukyan has backed Charles Oliveira to beat Max Holloway at UFC 326.

Max will face Charles in a rematch 10-plus years in the making when the two face off in the main event on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tsarukyan has fought Oliveira at UFC 300 in 2024, where he defeated the Brazilian via split decision.

During an appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, Arman shared his thoughts on the fight.

“Some fights he fights very well, sometimes he fights bad,” Tsarukyan said.

“Depends how it's gonna look, like I'm gonna tell from (watching) one or two minutes.”

Oliveira has defeated Mateusz Gamrot in his light fight by submission in the second round.

Arman Tsarukyan praised Charles Oliveira’s performance in a match against Gamrot and said he was shocked by his performance.

“(In) his last fight, he was with Gamrot, he looked so good,” Tsarukyan said.

“He just destroyed him like so easy and choked him out in the second round.

“Gamrot, he's a grappler too, and he choked him out so easy. And on the feet (Oliveira) was good too, and especially after the knockout, he got knocked out (by) Ilia and went there (against Gamrot) and showed performance on such a good level. I was shocked to be honest.”

When he was asked to make a final prediction for the match, the No. 2-ranked lightweight contender said he would go with the Brazilian.

“Sometimes he fights bad, sometimes he fights good,” Tsarukyan said. “But I would say Oliveira.”

In their first match, Holloway beat Oliveira by TKO in a featherweight bout on August 23, 2015, a fight that lasted less than two minutes, after the latter said he had suffered a freak neck injury.