La Liga: Federico Valverde’s late strike lifts Real Madrid past Celta Vigo

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring their second goal against Celta Vigo in LaLiga on March 6, 2026. — Reuters

VIGO: Real Madrid snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga here at Balaídos stadium on Friday, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Federico Valverde that ended the visitors’ two-match losing streak and kept them firmly in the title race.

Madrid took the lead early when Aurelien Tchouameni found the net in the 11th minute. The midfielder finished a well-worked short corner routine after Arda Guler squared the ball to him, allowing Tchouameni to fire a first-time shot inside the left post.

However, the hosts responded quickly. Borja Iglesias equalised in the 25th minute after Williot Swedberg burst down the left flank and delivered a low cross that Iglesias converted from close range.

Celta had earlier threatened to open the scoring when Iglesias tested Thibaut Courtois, but the Madrid goalkeeper produced a sharp one-handed save to keep the visitors level.

Despite missing several key players, including Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Éder Militao and Jude Bellingham, Madrid remained dangerous on the counterattack, with Vinicius Junior striking the post during the first half.

As the match appeared headed for a draw, Valverde produced a decisive moment four minutes into added time. His powerful long-range strike took a deflection that wrongfooted the goalkeeper and rolled into the net, sealing the win.

Real manager Alvaro Arbeloa expressed that every match is important, and if they win La Liga, they will definitely remember this victory.

"There's still a long way to go in La Liga, with many points still up for grabs. Every match will be a battle. Our performance today was very commendable,” Arbeloa said.

“Hopefully it will be a victory we remember if we win La Liga. It guides us on the path we want to follow in every match. This is Real Madrid: believing and fighting. Hopefully it will be a turning point."

The victory moves Real Madrid to 63 points, just one behind leaders FC Barcelona, who face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.