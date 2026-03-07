Los Angeles Lakers star absent for clash with Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watches from the bench against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena on Mar 6, 2026. — Reuters

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without star forward LeBron James and two of their key big men when they face the Indiana Pacers on Friday, the team confirmed.

James was unable to finish Thursday’s 120–113 defeat to the Denver Nuggets after suffering a left elbow contusion late in the fourth quarter.

The injury occurred when the four-time NBA champion collided with Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic while attempting a play and fell heavily to the floor.

The 39-year-old is also dealing with arthritis in his left foot, according to the Lakers’ latest injury report.

Centre DeAndre Ayton has also been ruled out after experiencing soreness in his left knee. Ayton played just over four minutes in Thursday’s game before leaving the court due to discomfort and did not return for the remainder of the contest.

Forward Maxi Kleber will miss a third consecutive match because of a lumbar back strain, further depleting the Lakers’ frontcourt options.

Despite the absences, backup centre Jaxson Hayes produced an impressive display against Denver. Hayes scored 19 points while shooting eight of ten from the field and added five rebounds, providing a bright spot for Los Angeles in an otherwise difficult night.

The Lakers will now attempt to regroup as they prepare to face Indiana. The Pacers, currently holding a 15–47 record, sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and arrive in Los Angeles on a seven-game losing streak.

With several key players sidelined, the Lakers will likely rely heavily on their remaining rotation as they seek to bounce back from Thursday’s defeat and return to winning ways.