Andy Robertson inspires Liverpool to FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai against Wolverhampton Wanderers in FA cup on March 6, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool eased the pressure on head coach Arne Slot with a convincing 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup, thanks largely to an influential performance from defender Andy Robertson.

The Scotland captain proved to be the unlikely hero at Molineux, opening the scoring early in the second half with his first goal since September.

Just minutes later, Robertson turned provider, delivering a precise cross that was clinically finished by Mohamed Salah, who scored at the ground for the second time in four days.

Liverpool’s quick-fire double within three minutes effectively seized control of the tie after a tense first half. Midfielder Curtis Jones then extinguished Wolves’ hopes by curling a low effort from the edge of the penalty area, ensuring the visitors progressed comfortably into the quarter-finals.

The victory was particularly important for Liverpool following their disappointing Premier League defeat at the same venue earlier in the week. With scrutiny increasing on Slot, the win offered a timely response from his side.

Teenage winger Rio Ngumoha impressed on a rare start and was named man of the match after a lively display that troubled the Wolves' defence throughout. However, it was Robertson’s experience that ultimately proved decisive.

Approaching his 32nd birthday, the veteran left-back demonstrated he still has plenty to offer. Yet uncertainty remains over his future at Anfield, with his contract nearing its end and competition from Milos Kerkez increasing.

It is pertinent to mention that if this is Robertson’s final season at Liverpool, he ensured it continues with another memorable contribution in the FA Cup.