Sutherland takes four to give Australia head start in one-off Test against India

Australia's Annabel Sutherland celebrates taking a wicket during the first day of their one-off Test against India at the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground on March 6, 2026. — Cricket Australia

PERTH: Annabel Sutherland's four-wicket haul helped Australia take early control of the one-off Test against India on the opening day here at the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground on Friday.

Australia's departing captain Alyssa Healy's decision to field first paid dividends as the home side bowled out India for a modest 198 in 62.4 overs despite Jemimah Rodrigues's gutsy half-century.

The right-handed batter remained the top scorer for the visitors in the first innings with a valiant 52 off 84 deliveries with the help of seven fours.

Besides Rodrigues, right-handed opener Shafali Verma and lower-order batter Kashvee Gautam made notable contributions to India's total, scoring 35 and 34 not out, respectively.

Sutherland was the standout bowler for Australia, taking four wickets for just 46 runs in her 17 overs, followed by Lucy Hamilton with three scalps for 31 runs in 11 overs.

Right-arm pacer Darcie Brown chipped in with two scalps, while experienced spinner Ashleigh Gardner made one.

In response, the home side could muster 96/3 in 27 overs before the stumps were drawn at the WACA.

Australia got off to a dismal start to their innings as they lost both their openers, Georgia Voll (two) and Phoebe Litchfield (nine), inside 12 overs with just 31 runs on the board.

The home side then suffered another setback to their batting expedition as their departing skipper, Healey, fell victim to debutant pacer Sayali Satghare in the 20th over and thus were reduced to 58/3.

Following the early jolts, all-rounder Sutherland joined Perry in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly against a momentum-filled Indian bowling attack to ensure there were no further setbacks for the home side, raising an unbeaten 38-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

At the conclusion of the opening day, Perry was unbeaten on 43, having faced 62 deliveries and smashed seven fours, while Sutherland had made 20 not out.

The duo will resume Australia's response on the subsequent day as they trail by 102 runs with seven wickets in hand.

For India, Satghare has taken two wickets in the first innings, followed by Kranti Gaud with one.