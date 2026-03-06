Commentary panel for National T20 World Cup 2026 unveiled

WAPDA's Salman Butt walks back after scoring a century during their National One-Day Cup match against FATA at the Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad on January 10, 2016. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the commentary panel for the National T20 Cup 2026, scheduled to run from March 7 to 18.

The commentary panel for the 10-team tournament features former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who also performed the role in Urdu during the landmark 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last year.

Butt will be joined by former national cricketer Aiman Anwar in the commentary panel, which further features Ali Younis, Shah Faisal, Raja Asad and Imranullah.

The 12-day tournament is set to commence on Saturday at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, featuring 10 regional teams competing for the title currently held by Lahore Blues.

The defending champions have been drawn in Group B alongside Abbottabad, Karachi Blues, Multan and Sialkot regions.

The tournament will open with two Group A fixtures: Lahore Whites face Peshawar at 4:15 pm, followed by Faisalabad taking on Karachi Whites at 9:15 pm. Bahawalpur completes the five-team lineup for Group A.

Karachi Blues and Bahawalpur secured their spots in the main event by reaching the final of the 10-team qualifier held in Lahore from 14 to 24 February.

Bahawalpur topped their group with three wins from four matches and defeated Karachi Blues in the final by 59 runs. Karachi Blues, meanwhile, won all four of their group matches but fell short in the final.

Earlier today, the PCB announced the cash prizes for the upcoming National T20 Cup 2026.

A total prize fund of Rs8.5 million will be up for grabs, with the tournament winners receiving Rs5 million and the runners-up taking home Rs2.5 million.

Awards for the best batter, bowler, wicket-keeper and player of the tournament have been set at PKR 100,000 each.