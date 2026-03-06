PCB Chairman Naqvi lauds Hockey team for World Cup qualification

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) meets Pakistan hockey players in Lahore on February 19, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday applauded the national Hockey team for securing the FIH Hockey World Cup qualification after an eight-year hiatus.

Four-time champions Pakistan, who last featured in the mega event in the 2018 edition, sealed their drought-ending qualification with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Japan in the ongoing FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium in Ismailia earlier today.

The Green Shirts were trailing Japan by two goals until the 52nd minute, following which they struck thrice through Abu Mahmood, Sufyan Khan and Afraz within five minutes to clinch a sensational victory.

Pakistan's monumental achievement moved PCB Chairman Naqvi, who termed it a result of national players' hard work, while stressing that it shows that the country possesses sufficient talent in the sport.

"This success is the result of the teamwork and hard work of the players," said Naqvi in a PCB-released statement. "This win proves that Pakistan has hockey talent."

The PCB Chairman further expressed his hope for the national team to return by winning the qualifying event, whose final will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

For the unversed, Naqvi, who is also the Federal Interior Minister, has been significantly involved in assisting the national sport, which was hit by turmoil following the Green Shirts' tour of Australia for the FIH Pro League, during which they were hit by an accommodation crisis.

The situation escalated when national team captain Ammad Butt publicly criticised the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) over the mishandling of the tour arrangements, and the matter consequently drew the attention of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took notice of the issue and ordered an inquiry.

Subsequently, then PHF president, Tariq Bugti, stepped down from his position, while Ammad Butt was handed a two-year ban by the federation.

Following the administrative upheaval, Mohiuddin Wani was appointed as interim president to oversee the federation's affairs and revoked the ban on skipper Ammad.

Later that day, Naqvi met national hockey players here and assured them of support until the end of the turmoil.

During the meeting, Naqvi also distributed cheques of Rs1 million each to players after their runner-up finish in the recent national hockey tournament, fulfilling an earlier announcement.

He also instructed that injured players be provided immediate medical treatment under PCB supervision and urged the players to stay focused on the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.