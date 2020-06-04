The IPL 2020 could be staged abroad. Photo: AFP

Treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Arun Dhumal has said that the board is looking at its options to stage the money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 abroad, Times Now reported.

"If it is safe for our players to play IPL 2020 in India, then it would be our first preference. In case the situation does not permit and a window is available then we can look at moving the tournament out of India," Dhumal said.

This would not be the first instance where the glitzy T20 tournament has been staged outside of the country. In 2009, the tournament took place in South Africa while the 2014 season was partly staged in the UAE.

READ: IPL 2020 could suffer loss of $546m if scrapped due to coronavirus

"We have done it in the past in South Africa. We may not want to do it willingly but if that’s the only possibility then there is not much anyone can do about it," he said.

Meanwhile the Emirates Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket Board have offered to host the IPL 2020.

BCCI looks to stage IPL 2020 abroad: report