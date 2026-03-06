Grigor Dimitrov makes feelings clear on Indian Wells clash against Carlos Alcaraz

This collage of photos shows Grigor Dimitrov (left) and Carlos Alcaraz. — ATP/Reuters

Grigor Dimitrov appeared optimistic when asked about facing Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Indian Wells Open, saying, “I've done it before, so I know how (to beat Alcaraz).”

Dimitrov, 34, has progressed to the second round of the Indian Wells after a 6-4, 5-7 and 6-4 hard-fought victory over Terence Atmane in his opener.

The 2025 season was Alcaraz’s career-best; he won eight titles out of 11 finals he reached, including two Grand Slams, and finished the campaign as the No. 1-ranked ATP player.

The two-time winner enters the Southern California desert fresh off completing the career Grand Slam in Melbourne and carrying a 12-0 record for 2026.

While sitting for a brief chat in the “Tennis Channel studio”, Grigor Dimitrov shared his thoughts on his upcoming clash against Carlos Alcaraz.

Recalling his 6-4, 6-2 win over Alcaraz in the 2024 Miami Open quarterfinals, Dimitrov said: "Yeah, I mean, hey, I've done it before, so I know how (to beat Alcaraz) and hopefully I would love to have that switch again and find that so quick.

“Hopefully I'm able to do it, but you know, at that point where I'm at in my career, I'm so focused on my side of the net, even more than I've ever been and I'm truly feeling like I'm running my own race right now."

He also praised the young superstar of the Open era.

"And of course it's going to be a tough match. Let's see it for what it is. I love watching him play. He's just crushing the ball. I love him in a positive way," he added.

Dimitrov will face Alcaraz in the second round of Indian Wells on Sunday.