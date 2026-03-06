Pakistan squad partakes in training session ahead of Bangladesh ODIs

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Haris Rauf interact during their training session at the Hanif Mohammad Cricket Academy in Karachi on March 6, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: The majority of the Pakistan squad, including captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, took part in the opening day of the two-day training session here at the Hanif Mohammad Cricket Academy on Friday.

According to the details, the national cricketers kick-started the training session by warming up, following which they partook in fielding practice.

The Green Shirts then participated in batting and bowling drills in net sessions.

For the unversed, the opening day of the training featured 11 members of the Pakistan squad, with Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain and Saad Masood set to join the camp on the second and final day.

قومی ون ڈے سکواڈ کے کیمپ کا پہلا روز



کھلاڑیوں کا کیمپ میں پریکٹس سیشن جاری



کھلاڑیوں نے بیٹنگ اور باولنگ کی پریکٹس کی



پریکٹس سیشن سے قبل کھلاڑیوں نے وارم اپ سیشن میں بھی حصہ لیا



کیمپ کے پہلے روز کپتان شاہین شاہ آفریدی ، ابرار احمد ، فہیم اشرف ، فیصل اکرم ،حارث روف ، حسین… pic.twitter.com/0QDDlrtUWQ — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) March 6, 2026

It is pertinent to mention that the national team is scheduled to depart for Mirpur, Dhaka on March 8, and will hold a training session the following day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, which will host all three fixtures on March 11, 13 and 15, respectively.

Meanwhile, the foreign coaching staff of the national team will join the squad directly in Dhaka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday.

For the unversed, Pakistan last played an ODI series in November last year, when they hosted Sri Lanka and completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

The series marked the second ODI assignment for captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose maiden stint in charge came in a home series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Historically, Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other in 39 ODI matches. Out of these, the Green Shirts have won 34, while the Bengal Tigers have emerged victorious on five occasions.

Pakistan's 15-member ODI squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.

Series Schedule:

8 March: Pakistan's arrival in Dhaka

10 March: Practice session

11 March: First ODI – Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

13 March: Second ODI – Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

15 March: Third ODI – Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka