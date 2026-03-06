PCB announces cash prizes for National T20 Cup 2026

All 10 captains of the teams participating in the National T20 Cup 2026 pose with the tournament’s trophy at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 6, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the cash prizes for the upcoming National T20 Cup 2026, which is scheduled to run from 7 to 18 March.

A total prize fund of PKR 8.5 million will be up for grabs, with the tournament winners receiving PKR 5 million and the runners-up taking home PKR 2.5 million.

Awards for the best batter, bowler, wicket-keeper and player of the tournament have been set at PKR 100,000 each.

Additionally, the player of the match will earn PKR 25,000, while the player of the final will receive PKR 50,000.

The 12-day tournament is set to commence on Saturday at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, featuring 10 regional teams competing for the title currently held by Lahore Blues.

The defending champions have been drawn in Group B alongside Abbottabad, Karachi Blues, Multan and Sialkot regions.

The tournament will open with two Group A fixtures: Lahore Whites face Peshawar at 4:15 pm, followed by Faisalabad taking on Karachi Whites at 9:15 pm. Bahawalpur completes the five-team lineup for Group A.

Karachi Blues and Bahawalpur secured their spots in the main event by reaching the final of the 10-team qualifier held in Lahore from 14 to 24 February.

Bahawalpur topped their group with three wins from four matches and defeated Karachi Blues in the final by 59 runs. Karachi Blues, meanwhile, won all four of their group matches but fell short in the final.

The captains’ trophy shoot was held at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Friday. Saad Nasim, standing in as captain for Hussain Talat, will lead the defending champions Lahore Blues.

“It will be a challenging task to defend our title, given the number of exciting and talented players across all 10 teams. We also have a good blend of young and experienced players," said Nasim.

“We are looking forward to playing T20 cricket at this new venue. I’m confident the local fans in Peshawar will turn out in large numbers, making the tournament even more exciting,” he added.