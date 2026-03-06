Irfan Pathan hails Sanju Samson as India's new T20 linchpin

India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. — AFP

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has hailed Sanju Samson as India's new batting linchpin following the wicketkeeper-batter's heroics in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against England, particularly as opening partner Abhishek Sharma continues to struggle for form.

Samson produced a scintillating 89 against England in the semi-final, hot on the heels of his 97 against the West Indies, propelling India into the tournament showpiece.

The 31-year-old has now amassed 232 runs in just four matches at an astonishing average of 77.33 and a strike rate of 201.73.

In contrast, Abhishek Sharma managed only nine runs in the crucial semi-final clash, extending his poor run in the competition. The left-hander has accumulated just 89 runs from seven innings.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan praised Samson's tactical nous, particularly his handling of England pace spearhead Jofra Archer.

"Before this match, that matchup looked problematic. But Samson didn't try to fight Archer's pace; he embraced it," Pathan explained.

"He played behind square, especially when the ball was outside leg stump, which made it easier. He didn't force shots straight on shorter lengths but targeted the leg side instead," he added.

The former left-arm pacer also noted a pivotal moment in the innings that shifted the momentum.

"There was a moment when Harry Brook dropped his catch and Archer could have had him. But after that, the shots Samson played—particularly that back-foot six off Archer's slower ball through the off side—were simply outstanding."

Pathan also highlighted how Samson's aggressive approach disrupted England's bowling plans, forcing them to delay the introduction of spinner Will Jacks until the final over—a move that backfired when Hardik Pandya smashed two sixes.

"The momentum Samson maintains is remarkable," Pathan observed. "Because of his batting, the opposition can't execute their plans properly. Abhishek isn't scoring runs, so Samson seems to have decided he will take charge and lead the team forward. That wrong move from England was forced by Samson and Shivam Dube."

Following the semi-final victory, Samson defended his underperforming partner, expressing confidence that a turnaround is imminent ahead of Sunday's final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

"We have a great dressing-room environment," Samson told reporters in Mumbai. "Our leaders have a lot of faith in Abhishek and we're all supporting him. Every player goes through ups and downs. It may only take a couple of good shots in the middle and everything can change in this format. We still believe in him, and who knows—maybe the final will be his day."

For the unversed, the defending champions will face the Blackcaps in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.