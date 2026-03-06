Eddie Hearn provides update on Tom Aspinall's UFC future

This collage of photos shows Eddie Hearn (left) and Tom Aspinall. — Reuters/Instagram

Eddie Hearn has provided an update on Tom Aspinall's future after the heavyweight UFC fighter signed with the former’s newly launched talent agency.

The 32-year-old Englishman, renowned for his explosive boxing skills in the UFC heavyweight division, boasts an impressive record with seven of his eight victories ending in the first round.

Aspinall’s deal with Hearn is a commercial and advisory agreement rather than a promotional one, as the fighter remains contracted to the UFC.

But some think the clock is ticking on Tom’s UFC future after the deal.

It was a shock for the combat sports community when the deal was signed on Thursday despite Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn’s ongoing feud with Zuffa Boxing boss Dana White.

Hearn’s ‘Matchroom Talent Agency’ aims to nurture athletes’ careers by managing their personal brands and enhancing their reputations beyond the competitive arena.

However, Tom Aspinall's father’s desire to watch his son in the boxing ring and collect a bigger paycheck keeps fans curious about the fighter's future.

Following the deal, Eddie appeared on Aspinall’s YouTube channel and clarified his new client’s status.

“He has a contract with the UFC, so this isn’t about bringing him into boxing,” Hearn said.

“This is in a commercial representation and advisory capacity to help him.

“From everything I hear, he can go in there and do serious damage in the boxing world. But it’s not on the short-term agenda for sure,” he added.

Hearn’s comments echo the sentiment Manchester native shared in 2025.

“Not right now, to be honest,” Aspinall said when asked if he’s thinking about a move to boxing.

“If I get to the stage where I have cleared out the division and I’ve got nowhere else to go, that’s maybe something I’ll look at.”