LeBron James provides update on elbow injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts on the court after a play in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver on March 5, 2026. — Reuters

LeBron James has provided an update on his elbow after hurting himself in the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets by 120-113 in the NBA.

The Lakers ended Thursday's game in Denver with 40% of their starting lineup unable to finish.

Los Angeles lost Deandre Ayton due to a knee injury in the first quarter of the match after just 4:30.

Meanwhile, James exited the game before the climax, with 3:58 to go in the fourth quarter after sinking a layup, falling to the floor and hurting his left elbow.

LeBron James attacked the basket and ended scoring despite contact from Nikola Jokic, but due to the collision, he lost his balance and fell to the ground and into a cameraman, where he hit his elbow.

LeBron returned to the game after a short stint on the bench but never took a shot during his time on the floor. With the Lakers trailing by five points and 20 seconds remaining, he decided he couldn’t continue and opted out of attempting to inbound the ball.

“It’s pretty sore right now,” LeBron said. “What was I feeling? Feeling like one of them funny bone situations but super more intense.”

James was icing his elbow after the game, but was not sure about the situation.

“We’ll see what happens over the next couple days,” LeBron said.

“Hopefully I wake up tomorrow and it doesn’t feel too much worse than it is now or if it feels better, that’d be great.”

Coach JJ Redick also had no substantive updates about either player postgame.

"He fell on it," Redick said of James' elbow. "It was bothering him enough that he didn't feel comfortable (remaining in the game)."