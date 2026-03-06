LeBron James breaks NBA record, gets hurt

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) in the first quarter at Ball Arena in Denver on March 5, 2026. — Reuters

LeBron James reached another significant milestone in an NBA match against the Denver Nuggets while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in a crucial Western Conference matchup on Thursday night.

James contributed with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting to break the record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for career field goals in his 23rd season of the NBA.

LeBron entered the game two behind Jabbar in made field goals in NBA history and moved ahead of the all-time great on a 12-foot turnaround jumper in the first quarter.

Three years ago, James also passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Unfortunately, LeBron James could not win a game for the Lakers, as they lost to Denver 120-113, courtesy of Nikola Jokic, who scored 28 points, including 13 assists and 12 rebounds.

Jamal Murray added 28 points for the Nuggets, while Luka Doncic scored 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.

James exited the game before the climax, though. He left with 3:58 to go in the fourth quarter after sinking a layup, falling to the floor and hurting his left elbow.

Los Angeles also lost Deandre Ayton due to a knee injury in the first quarter of the match. Coach JJ Redick had no substantive updates about either player postgame.

"He fell on it," Redick said of James' elbow. "It was bothering him enough that he didn't feel comfortable (remaining in the game)."

The Lakers will host Indiana while the Nuggets will host New York on Friday night.