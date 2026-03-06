Match officials announced for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final

ICC Umpire Richard Illingworth during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match between Pakistan and Namibia at Sinhalese Sports Club on February 18, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — ICC

AHMEDABAD: The Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials has been confirmed for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadiumon Sunday.

England’s Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will serve as the on-field umpires for the showpiece encounter.

Illingworth will officiate in his second consecutive ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, having stood alongside Chris Gaffaney in the 2024 edition.

The appointment continues Illingworth’s distinguished record in major ICC events. In recent years, he has also officiated in the finals of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Wharf, who joined the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires last year, has previously officiated at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The duo also shared duties during New Zealand’s stunning semi-final victory over South Africa earlier this week at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Supporting the on-field officials, South Africa’s Allahuddien Paleker has been appointed as third umpire. The 48-year-old, who was elevated to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel alongside Wharf in March 2025, has officiated in six matches during the tournament.

Fellow South African Adrian Holdstock will serve as fourth umpire, while Andy Pycroft will take up the role of match referee in Ahmedabad.

