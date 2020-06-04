Shahid Afridi hands ration. Photo: Twitter

Former skipper Shahid Afridi distributed ration bags to 500 families in Nushki during his visit to Balochistan as part of his mission to help those in need that are affected from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Afridi took to Twitter to share the news and according to previous tweets by the former cricketer, he has conducted over 60 ration drives across the country.

"Today's ration drive is lending support to 500 vulnerable families of Nushki, Balochistan. Thanking DC Nushki Capt Jameel, Police ,FC and Pak army," the post read.

READ: Shahid Afridi distributes ration bags to needy in Dir, Kalaam

Afridi's humanitarian work has garnered him gratitude all across the country. He was recently thanked by a Karachi-based Hindu community, the All-Kathiawari Hindu Panchatyat, for his efforts.

Shahid Afridi donates ration bags to 500 families in Nushki, Balochistan