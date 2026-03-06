PSL launches search for Pakistan's unsung heroes ahead of 11th edition

Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Team Pakistan celebrates on the podium during the Men's 110m Hurdles ceremony on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. — AFP

The Pakistan Super League has officially opened nominations for the 11th edition of its celebrated Hamaray Heroes initiative, inviting cricket fans nationwide to honour extraordinary Pakistanis making a difference beyond the boundary rope.

Supporters can submit their nominations via an online form until 3pm on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, with this year's edition promising to be the most expansive yet as the tournament expands to feature eight teams for the first time.

First introduced during the fifth edition of the PSL in 2020, Hamaray Heroes has rapidly established itself as a beloved fixture in the tournament calendar.

Now returning for its sixth consecutive year, the initiative will shine a spotlight on individuals whose contributions to society have helped enhance Pakistan's image both at home and abroad.

The forthcoming 11th edition gets under way on 26 March at Gaddafi Stadium, where defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face Hyderabad Kingsmen in the tournament opener.

Through Hamaray Heroes, the Pakistan Cricket Board seeks to recognise and celebrate citizens who have demonstrated exceptional service across various fields.

Previous honourees include a remarkable cross-section of Pakistani talent: the late mountaineer Ali Sadpara, Olympic javelin gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, E-Sports champion Arslan Ash, wrestler and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Inam Butt, Olympic swimmer Kiran Khan, boxer Mohammad Wasim and Dr Mariam Sultana, the first Pakistani to earn a doctorate in astrophysics.

A PCB panel will review all nominations before compiling a final shortlist of candidates to be honoured during match days.

Selected heroes will receive cash awards at PSL fixtures, while their achievements will be showcased through short documentaries broadcast on the tournament's digital platforms and during live match coverage.

The initiative casts a wide net, inviting nominations from diverse fields including sport (outside cricket), education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship and technology.