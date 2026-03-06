Tom Aspinall joins Eddie Hearn’s new talent agency

An undated picture of UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. — Reuters

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has become the first athlete to sign with Eddie Hearn’s newly launched talent agency.

The 32-year-old Englishman, renowned for his explosive performances in the UFC heavyweight division, boasts an impressive record with seven of his eight victories ending in the first round.

Aspinall’s deal with Hearn, however, is a commercial and advisory agreement rather than a promotional one, as the fighter remains contracted to the UFC.

Hearn’s ‘Matchroom Talent Agency’ aims to nurture athletes’ careers by managing their personal brands and enhancing their reputations beyond the competitive arena.

Aspinall expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

“Eddie has built one of the biggest brands in sport and understands how to take athletes to the next level, both inside and outside of competition,” Aspinall said.

I’m really looking forward to working together and exploring some exciting opportunities as I continue my journey back into the cage.”

The move comes shortly after boxer Conor Benn departed Hearn’s Matchroom promotional outfit to join Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing, sparking speculation about Hearn’s increasing involvement in combat sports outside traditional promotion.

Aspinall has been sidelined following eye injuries sustained during his title fight with Ciryl Gane last October, which was halted due to repeated eye pokes. He underwent double eye surgery in February, and a return date to the octagon remains uncertain.

Hearn, 46, who has publicly clashed with UFC president White, suggested the UFC had ‘humiliated’ Aspinall by not supporting him during the eye controversy.