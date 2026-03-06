T20 World Cup 2026: ICC unveils Player of the Tournament nominees featuring one Pakistan player

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan look on during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026. - AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the shortlist for the Player of the Tournament at the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, with only one Pakistan representative making the cut following an otherwise disappointing campaign for the former champions.

Sahibzada Farhan provides the sole silver lining for Pakistan after the national side failed to progress beyond the group stages.

The opening batter amassed 383 runs across six innings – the highest ever aggregate in a single edition of the Men's T20 World Cup – and became the first player to score two centuries in one tournament, posting hundreds against Sri Lanka and Namibia.

Despite Pakistan's inability to meet the net run-rate requirements for semi-final qualification, Farhan, alongside Fakhar Zaman, consistently provided his team with explosive starts.

The technically accomplished right-hander has demonstrated his capacity to adapt to the demands of modern T20 cricket with considerable assurance.

England's Will Jacks heads the list of nominees after proving instrumental in his side's run to the final, winning six of their eight matches.

The Surrey all-rounder claimed four Player of the Match awards, including decisive performances in the crucial Super Eight encounters against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Having dropped down the order, Jacks has perfected the finisher's role, accumulating 226 runs at a staggering strike rate of 176.56.

His finest innings came against Italy, rescuing England from 105 for five to post 202 for seven, remaining unbeaten on 53 from just 22 deliveries with three fours and four sixes.

An effective off-spinner, Jacks has also provided timely breakthroughs. Against Sri Lanka, he tore through the middle order, claiming three for 22 following a handy contribution of 21 with the bat.

He delivered another all-round display against New Zealand, taking two for 23 and scoring an unbeaten 32 to guide England to a four-wicket victory.

Lungi Ngidi has been a vital component of South Africa's pace attack, emerging as their most consistent fast bowler throughout the tournament.

He opened with a four-wicket haul against Canada, followed by three for 26 against Afghanistan in the epic contest decided by two Super Overs. Ngidi also claimed three wickets against West Indies in the Super Eights.

Although wicketless in the match against India, Ngidi maintained pressure through his off-cutters, conceding just 15 runs from his four overs.

Aiden Markram has been central to the Proteas' assured progress, compiling three half-centuries across eight matches. Promoted to the top of the order, Markram's finest performances came in run-chases against New Zealand and West Indies.

He struck an unbeaten 86 against the Black Caps to chase down 176 in just 17.1 overs, then repeated the feat against West Indies with another unbeaten 86, overhauling a target of 177 inside 16.1 overs.

Though he has claimed only one wicket, it proved crucial – that of Ishan Kishan in the emphatic 76-run victory over India.

Rachin Ravindra has proved valuable with both bat and ball for the Black Caps.

After the opening Super Eight clash against Pakistan was abandoned, the left-arm spinner tilted the contest against Sri Lanka, scoring 32 runs before claiming four for 27 to restrict the co-hosts to 107 for eight. Against England, he finished with three for 19 in a losing effort.

Tim Seifert has played a major role in New Zealand's run to the final, amassing 274 runs across eight matches with eight half-centuries.

He began the tournament in style with fifties against Afghanistan and the UAE, but his most significant contribution came in the semi-final against South Africa.

The opener combined with Finn Allen for a 117-run partnership at the top of the order as the Black Caps successfully chased down 170 inside 30 overs, Seifert contributing a composed 58.

Despite the United States exiting after the opening group stage, Shadley van Schalkwyk set the benchmark for bowlers at this World Cup. In just four matches, the American pacer claimed 13 wickets at a respectable economy rate – a tally that remains the joint highest at this edition.

Van Schalkwyk began with a four-wicket haul against India on February 7, varying his pace to perfection and reducing the co-hosts to 77 for six before they recovered. Against Pakistan, he returned identical figures of four for 25.

Sanju Samson continues to improve with every outing, delivering back-to-back Player of the Match performances in India's last two fixtures.

The right-hander smashed an unbeaten 97 from just 50 deliveries in the crucial Super Eights victory over West Indies, then delivered once more in the semi-final with a brisk 89 from 42 balls.

The winner will be announced following Sunday's final between England and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.