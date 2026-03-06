Jeremy Pena suffers finger fracture, WBC in doubt

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena looks on against the New York Mets during the first inning at Clover Park on Feb 24, 2026. — Reuters

The All-Star shortstop for the Houston Astros, Jeremy Pena, has fractured the tip of his right ring finger, putting his participation in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in doubt and raising concerns about his availability for the start of the Major League Baseball season.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury during an exhibition game in Santo Domingo on Wednesday between the Dominican Republic national team and the Detroit Tigers.

Pena was fielding a ground ball behind second base in the third inning when the ball struck the tip of his finger.

Despite the injury, Pena managed to complete the play and threw out Wenceel Pérez at first base. He briefly stayed in the game and even took his scheduled at-bat later in the inning, striking out against Tigers pitcher Scott Effross before leaving the field. He was replaced by Geraldo Perdomo.

After the game, Pena travelled to West Palm Beach, Florida, to see a hand specialist. The Astros later confirmed that he had fractured the tip of his right ring finger and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The injury could prevent Pena from playing for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, which begins this week in Miami. The team, managed by baseball legend Albert Pujols, was expected to rely on Pena as its starting shortstop.

Pena had an excellent 2025 season, batting .304 with 17 home runs and 62 RBIs. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 World Series.

The Astros will now hope their star player recovers in time for the season opener against the Los Angeles Angels on March 26.