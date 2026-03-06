Harry Kane ruled out of Bayern Munich’s Gladbach clash with calf knock

MUNICH: Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane will miss Friday’s Bundesliga clash against Borussia Moenchengladbach after picking up a calf injury, head coach Vincent Kompany confirmed on Thursday.

The England captain has been in exceptional form this season and was instrumental in Bayern’s 3–2 win away to Borussia Dortmund last week, scoring twice to help his side extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points.

However, the 32-year-old will sit out the upcoming fixture after suffering a knock during the week.

Kompany played down concerns over the severity of the injury but acknowledged that Kane had not recovered in time to feature.

"He took a knock to his calf and has not fully recovered yet," Kompany told a press conference.

"It's just a knock, nothing serious for the near future but we may be a day short of him being able to play."

"We're pretty relaxed about it, but obviously we would have liked Harry to be there."

Kane has been prolific throughout the campaign, equalling a Bundesliga record by scoring at least twice in four consecutive league matches. The forward has already struck 30 goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances this season.

He is also chasing the league’s all-time single-season scoring record of 41 goals, currently held by Robert Lewandowski, while earlier matching another milestone with his 10th successfully converted penalty of the campaign.

It is pertinent to mention that Bayern will also be without defenders Hiroki Ito and Alphonso Davies while preparing for a demanding schedule that includes their Champions League round-of-16 first leg away to Atalanta next week.

Despite Bayern’s comfortable lead, Kompany insisted the title race remains far from settled.