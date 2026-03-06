Inter Miami celebrate MLS Cup with Donald Trump at White House

President Donald Trump is gifted a jewelled soccer ball with his signature on it from Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi, on the day he honors reigning Major League Soccer (MLS) champion Inter Miami CF players and team officials with an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington on March 5, 2026. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Lionel Messi led Inter Miami CF to the White House on Thursday as the club celebrated its first-ever MLS Cup triumph, presenting a commemorative gift to US President Donald Trump during a special reception.

Messi entered the East Room alongside Trump and Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas before handing the president a signature pink Miami football. Trump was also presented with a club jersey and a watch by Mas and head coach Javier Mascherano.

The Argentine captain’s visit marked his first appearance at the White House since joining the Major League Soccer club in July 2023. It also came months after Messi’s long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo attended a dinner at the White House last November.

“We’re honouring truly talented people,” Trump said while addressing the gathering with Messi and Mas standing beside him and the Miami squad behind.

“It’s my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before: Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi.”

Trump also revealed that his son was particularly excited about the Argentine star’s presence.

“My son said, ‘Dad, do you know who’s going to be there today?’ I said, ‘No, I’ve got a lot of things going on.’ He said, ‘Messi.’ He’s a big fan of yours.”

Following the reception, Trump invited the team to the Oval Office, continuing the long-standing American sporting tradition of honouring championship teams at the White House.

Inter Miami secured the 2025 MLS Cup on December 6th, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3–1 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

“This championship was very, very well deserved,” Mas said. “It all became possible because we dared to dream.”