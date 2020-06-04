Wasim Akram gives heads-up to Babar Azam and co ahead of England tour

Wasim Akram (L) and Babar Azam (R).

Bowling great Wasim Akram has given limited-overs skipper Babar Azam a heads-up before their tour of England and advised him how to overcome the challenges.

Akram, in a YouTube video on Basit Ali’s channel, reminded Azam that the game has greatly shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic and along with English conditions, will pose a challenge for the Men in Green.

"The circumstances are different this time due to Covid-19 as players will be quarantined and there will be no fans in the stadium," said Akram.

"Cricket in England is already tough due to the duke ball and it will be a big test for Pakistan batsmen, including Azam."

The former pacer also cautioned the side to keep an eye out for pace duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

"The likes of Anderson and Broad, who are among the top bowlers in the world, will move the ball around all day. It will be a big test for Misbah-ul-Haq and co," he said.

Furthermore, Akram advised batters Haris Sohail and Shan Masood over their areas of improvement.

"Apart from Azam I think Sohail is a good batsman. I want him to be physically fit and lose weight because he can be an asset for the team," he said.

"Masood is a strong player but he mainly plays on the on-side, which will make them [England bowlers] bowl him outside off-stump. He needs to work on leaving the ball and driving."

Pakistan will play three Tests and ODIs in August.



