Jayson Tatum set for Boston Celtics return after Achilles surgery

Boston Celtics standout forward Jayson Tatum could make his season debut against the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Friday, less than 10 months after surgery for a ruptured right Achilles.

The Celtics upgraded Tatum to questionable for the game in Boston.

Tatum, who turned 28 on Tuesday, was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the New York Knicks.

A six-time All-Star, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and a career-high 6.0 assists per game in 2024-25. He has career averages of 23.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 585 regular-season games (all starts).

Celtics guard Derrick White praised his teammate’s consistent hard work, saying he is excited to share the court with him.

“You’ve seen all the work he’s put in, and it’s been consistent since day one. And so you see that, you see him on the court being able to do the things he does, it’s fun to see. So I’ll be looking forward to getting out there playing with him,” White said.

Last month, Tatum provided an emotional update on his progress as he recovers.

Tatum emphasised his strength and the development of a person, as he has also learned to appreciate the rehabilitation process and to see every day his dedication to a new life.

“40 weeks,” Tatum wrote. “I’ve really grown to appreciate this journey I’ve been on and allow time for me to pat myself on the back for showing up every day!”

His statements highlight the physical and mental requirements of coming back after one of the most severe injuries that basketball has to offer.

