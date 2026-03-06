Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur slide deeper into relegation trouble after Crystal Palace defeat

Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring their first goal with Archie Gray against Crystal Palace in Premier League on March 5, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur’s relegation concerns intensified on Thursday after they suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace here at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving them hovering dangerously close to the Premier League drop zone.

The home team began the night in 16th place and looked perfect to claim their first league victory of 2026 when Dominic Solanke put the hosts ahead in the 34th minute despite Palace controlling much of the play.

The match rapidly turned against Spurs before the break as their star defender Micky van de Ven was shown a straight red card after pulling down Ismaila Sarr inside the penalty area.

Sarr calmly converted the resulting spot-kick, sending goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario the wrong way to bring Palace level.

Crystal Palace then took control in stoppage time of the first half. Adam Wharton set up Jorgen Strand Larsen to fire a low effort beyond Vicario, and after a few moments, Wharton provided another assist for Sarr, who finished clinically to give the visitors a commanding 3-1 lead.

Sarr had earlier seen a goal ruled out for a tight offside decision before Solanke’s opener.

Tottenham tried to respond after the interval despite being reduced to ten men, but a subdued atmosphere and growing empty seats reflected the frustration among supporters as the hosts failed to mount a comeback.

The defeat marked Spurs’ fifth consecutive league loss and extended their winless run to 11 matches, their worst sequence in half a century.

They now have 29 points from 29 games, only one point above Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

Interim manager Igor Tudor, appointed after Thomas Frank’s dismissal last month, has lost all three matches in charge and faces a daunting task to steer the club away from danger.