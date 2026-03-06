Lahore Whites add Babar Azam, Naseem Shah to squad for National T20 Cup 2026

Naseem Shah (left) and Babar Azam of Pakistan celebrate the dismissal of Brandon King (not pictured) during third ODI match against West Indies at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 12, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, and pace bowler Naseem Shah have been drafted into the Lahore Whites squad for the upcoming National T20 Cup, set to be held at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar from March 7th to 18th.

The star duo were notable absentees when the initial squads and schedule were announced, but they have now been added to the roster. They will play under the captaincy of Aamir Jamal in the tournament.

The Lahore line-up has also been bolstered by the inclusions of Ahmed Daniyal and Mohammad Salman.

The competition will see 18 regional teams vying for the title across 23 matches at the Peshawar venue, which previously hosted nine Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixtures in October and November 2025.

The ten regional teams competing are: Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Karachi Whites, Karachi Blues, Lahore Blues, Lahore Whites, Multan and Sialkot.

The sides have been split into two groups. Group A comprises Lahore Whites, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Karachi Whites, and Bahawalpur.

Group B features the defending champions, Lahore Blues, alongside Sialkot, Multan, Abbottabad, and Karachi Blues.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals. During the group stage, which runs from 7th to 16th March, two matches will be played daily.

The first encounter will begin at 4:15 PM PKT, with the second following at 9:15 PM PKT. The final is scheduled for an 8:00 PM PKT start, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM.

Aamir Jamal’s Lahore Whites will begin their campaign against the Peshawar region on the opening day. Their second group match will be against Faisalabad on March 9th.

Updated Lahore Whites Squad for National T20 Cup:

Aamir Jamal (c), Ali Raza, Ali Shahid Butt, Farhan Yousuf (U21), Babar Azam, Imran Dogar, Junaid Ali (wk), Kamran Afzal, Mohammad Faiq, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Salman, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Muhammad Saleem, Naseem Shah, Samama Riaz, Tayyab Tahir and Ubaid Shah.