Bills to acquire DJ Moore from Bears: reports

The Buffalo Bills are acquiring wide receiver DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

Multiple outlets reported the Bears are sending a fifth-round draft pick and Moore to Buffalo for the Bills' second-round pick -- No. 57 overall -- in the 2026 draft. Chicago still holds its own second-round pick, No. 60 overall.

The reported trade will give former MVP Josh Allen a solid weapon in the Bills' passing game. Moore will join fellow wideout Khalil Shakir and tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox.

There are salary-cap considerations on both sides of the trade, which cannot become official until March 11. DJ Moore counts more than $24 million under the 2026 salary cap. Barring a new contract agreement, Bills general manager Brandon Beane has six days to work on an adjusted deal with Moore. As it stands, more than $15.5 million in 2027 salary would be guaranteed to Moore on March 13.

The trade reunites Moore with Buffalo head coach Joe Brady, his offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers from 2020-21. Moore topped 1,100 receiving yards in both of those campaigns.

Chicago was able to move Moore, given the ascension of former first-round wide receiver Rome Odunze. The Bears also selected Luther Burden in the second round last year.

Moore, 28, recorded career-low totals in catches (50) and receiving yards (682) to go along with six touchdowns in 17 games (all starts) last season.

He has 608 receptions for 8,213 yards and 41 scores in 131 career games (124 starts) with the Panthers (2018-22) and Bears. He was selected by the Panthers with the 24th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.