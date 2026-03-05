Brooke Halliday hits ton as New Zealand thump Zimbabwe in ODI series opener

New Zealand's Brooke Halliday (left) celebrates scoring a century with teammate Isabelle Gaze during their first Women's ODI against Zimbabwe at the University Oval in Dunedin on March 5, 2026. — X/@WHITE_FERNS

DUNEDIN: Brooke Halliday's unbeaten century, followed by Amelia Kerr's four-wicket haul, led New Zealand to a resounding 180-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first Women's ODI of the three-match home series here at the University Oval on Thursday.

Zimbabwe captain Nomvelo Sibanda's decision to field first backfired as the home side piled up 354/3 in their 50 overs, courtesy of Halliday's monumental knock.

The left-handed middle-order led New Zealand's batting charge with an unbeaten 157 off just 118 deliveries, studded with 24 fours and a six, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Brooke Halliday was supported by Maddy Green and wicketkeeper batter Isabella Gaze, who contributed with half-centuries, scoring an 80-ball 67 and an unbeaten 59 off 42 deliveries, respectively.

For Zimbabwe, only Precious Marange and Christabel Chatonzwa could pick up a wicket apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 355-run target, the touring side could muster 174 runs before getting bowled out in 47.3 overs despite Kelis Ndhlovu's half-century.

Ndhlovu remained the top-scorer for the visitors with a cautious 52 off 109 deliveries, comprising two fours and a six.

Besides her, fellow top-order batter Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (38) and No.4 Beloved Biza (29) could amass double figures against a dominant New Zealand bowling attack, led by Amelia, who picked up four wickets for just 35 runs in her 10 overs.

Amelia was supported by her sister, Jes Kerr, who bagged three wickets for 28 runs in her 8.3 overs, while Molly Penfold chipped in with two.

The 180-run victory gave New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-match home series against Zimbabwe, with the second fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.