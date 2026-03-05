Naveed Akram Cheema replaced as Pakistan team manager for Bangladesh ODIs

An undated picture of Naveed Akram Cheema. — PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed Naveed Akram Cheema as the national men's cricket team's manager for the upcoming three-match away ODI series against Bangladesh.

Cheema, who has had multiple stints as Pakistan team manager, including at the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, which was marred by controversy over the Indian team's refusal to shake hands with Pakistan counterparts, will not travel to Bangladesh.

He will be replaced by Irtaza Kumail, an 18th-grade police officer, who has previously served as the national team's security manager after joining the cricket board two years ago.

Following Kumail's appointment as the team manager, Salman Liaquat is set to accompany the Green Shirts for the first time as a security officer.

The PCB further confirmed that the team's foreign coaching staff will join the squad directly in Dhaka, with the side scheduled to depart on March 8.

Furthermore, ahead of their departure for Bangladesh, the national team will also partake in a two-day training camp here to hone their skills ahead of their first ODI assignment since their three-match home series against Sri Lanka in November last year.

Pakistan's 15-member ODI squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.

Series Schedule:

8 March: Pakistan's arrival in Dhaka 10 March: Practice session 11 March: First ODI – Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 13 March: Second ODI – Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 15 March: Third ODI – Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka