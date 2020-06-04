Windies' Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul refuse to tour England

Darren Bravo has made nearly 200 appearances for the West Indies across all three formats. Photo: AFP

Cricket West Indies on Wednesday announced that veteran batsman Darren Bravo along with two other Windies cricketers turned down a place in the squad for next month's three-Test tour of England.

Also missing out are fellow batsman Shimron Hetmyer and fast-bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul.

"Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour and CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so," CWI said in a statement.

"As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection."

Jason Holder will skipper a 14-man squad that features two newcomers in fast bowler Chemar Holder (no relation) and middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner.

The squad also includes Shai Hope, who during the West Indies' 2017 Test match win at Headingley became the first batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a first-class match at Yorkshire's headquarters.

This year's three back-to-back Tests, rescheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak, which the UK government says has claimed at least 39,000 lives in Britain, will be played behind closed doors.

But a series that will span just 21 days remains subject to final approval from the UK government.

The touring party, who will all be tested for COVID-19 this week, are scheduled to fly to England on private charters on June 8.

The West Indies squad will live, train and play in a "bio-secure" environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical plan to ensure player and staff safety, CWI said.

West Indies squad

Jason Holder (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Fixtures

July 8-12: 1st Test at Ageas Bowl, Southampton

July 16-20: 2nd Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

July 24-28: 3rd Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

