Ilia Topuria predicts Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira

An undated photo of UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. — X/@UFC

Ilia Topuria has predicted the fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, backing the American to win.

Topuria has fought both men in the past two years and won against both by knockout.

‘El Matador’ showed his respect for Oliveira because of his personality and things, but believes Holloway is the man to put money on.

Both fighters are coming off big wins in their previous fights.

Holloway defeated Dustin Poirier in his retirement fight at UFC 318 in July 2025, while Oliveira submitted Mateusz Gamrot in his last fight.

During a live stream with popular creator Adin Ross, Topuria shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight.

“I love Charles because of his personality,” Topuria said.

“He’s such an amazing human being, but I think Max is taking it.

“But don’t ever count Charles out. He’s dangerous at any moment of the fight. He can just submit you at any time.”

Max will face Oliveira in a rematch 10-plus years in the making when the two face off in the main event scheduled for UFC 326 this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

No. 7-ranked middleweight contender Caio Borralho (17-2) will face No. 8 Reinier de Ridder (21-3) in the co-main event.

Holloway beat Oliveira by TKO in a featherweight bout on August 23, 2015, that lasted less than two minutes after the latter said he suffered a freak neck injury.

Holloway previously told Uncrowned of opposing Oliveira: "That's the fight I want. That's a fight a lot of people want to see. We have history. There's not too many people right now that people are considering BMFs. But on that very short list, Charles Oliveira is one of them.

"So you tell me that I get to go out there and defend the BMF title again against a man who's very respected, who I have history with? And (whenever) they talk about our (first) fight or he talks about it, (he blames) an injury or whatever, so let's go figure it out."

Oliviera has been vocal about his desire for a rematch against Holloway.

"Everyone would love to see the Max fight..." he told Shak MMA in October, and said in December on his Instagram stories, "... this fight will happen. I want it, he wants it and you also want it."