Bangladesh announce squad for home ODI series against Pakistan

Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against West Indies at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on October 18, 2025. — BCB

MIRPUR: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the three-match home ODI series against Pakistan, scheduled to be played from March 11 to 15.

The squad marked the return of experienced wicketkeeper batter Litton Das, alongside all-rounder Afid Hossain, while the pace duo of Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam also made their comeback as Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan and Nasum Ahmed were left out.

Afif last played an ODI for Bangladesh in December 2024, while Das's most recent appearance in the format came in July 2025, and he missed their three-match home series against West Indies in October last year due to his struggles in the format.

Das registered eight single-digit scores in ODIs since December 2023, but Bangladesh Chief Selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain expressed confidence in his experience to come in handy for the home side.

"Litton Das may not have produced his best in recent ODIs, but you can't overlook the experience of nearly a hundred international matches in this format," Ashraf said.

"He has been working closely with the coaches on his game. We believe he will soon perform in the manner he is capable of. We are considering him as an option to strengthen the middle order. Soumya Sarkar, meanwhile, has been in excellent form at the international level," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan men's cricket team will arrive here on March 9, with all three fixtures scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on March 11, 13 and 15, respectively.

Bangladesh squad for ODI series against Pakistan:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Kumer Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.